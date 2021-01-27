L.I. Big Chooses Ivy League School
This morning, 6”9 Senior Forward Jake Tavroff of NMH has committed to Columbia University. The former Long Island standout had a tremendous freshmen season at Oceanside Hs before transferring to No...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news