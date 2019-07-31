Koureissi 2.0 earns his own rep
A couple years back it was big 6'9" Souleymane Koureissi who was dominating the CHSAA at Iona Prep before heading off to the Atlantic-10 and Richmond where he has already become an integral part of...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news