Keeshawn Jones-ing to Commit
This spring expect Class 2020 PG 6’2” 180lb Keeshawn Jones to be in full bloom once he makes his final commitment. Every player is unique which makes them valuable to their team. The value that Jon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news