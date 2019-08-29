Jonathan Kuminga Transfers Again
Jonathan Kuminga '21 is the number one nationally ranked player in his class. An argument can be made that he’s also the top player in the nation regardless of class. The fact that he decided to tr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news