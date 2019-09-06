News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 16:37:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Johnson takes the wheel at PSAL power

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
@nychoops
Publisher

Brooklyn, New York’s Majesty Johnson ‘20 is hoping to live up to his first name as he takes the controls as senior point guard for the Brooklyn Collegiate Lions replacing Glen Anderson ‘19 who’s mo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}