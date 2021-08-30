Jeffrey Earns First Offer
The CHSAA’s future is extremely bright when you look at the classes of 2024 and 2025. A few have already started to see the offers pile in while 6’2” CG Christian Jeffrey Bishop Loughlin, Brooklyn,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news