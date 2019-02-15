As No. 1 Thomas Jefferson welcomed No. 4 Abraham Lincoln to East New York for a semifinal contest in the PSAL AA 2019 Brooklyn Borough tournament, it quickly became apparent the home team would coast to the next round. But Thursday’s game unfolded in a tale of two halves that ultimately caused referees to end the game with time left on the clock.

A dominant start to the game placed the Orange Wave in the driver’s seat quickly and they never looked back as the hammered the Railsplitters 110-63 to advance in the postseason event. It marked the sixth time this season Jefferson has scored in the triple digits — and the second time in as many games.

The blitzing full-court press applied to Lincoln from the tip wreaked havoc for the visiting team as they watched Jefferson build an 11-2 lead less than 3 minutes into the game. Jefferson capitalized on Lincoln’s inability to clean break the press, playing the passing lanes for several fast-break opportunities and extra possessions.

In one sequence, sophomore guard Jaquan Carlos intercepted a pass and broke free for a layup to go ahead 17-6. On the ensuing inbounds, Lincoln struggled to get the ball in cleanly and gave the ball right back to Jefferson, which continued to attack the basket, pushing its lead as wide as 30-6 with 10 seconds in the first quarter. Lincoln guard Tyler Hawkins beat the buzzer on a 3 to make it a 21-point deficit.

Momentum continued to build for the Orange Wave in the second period as Ramsey Saleh appeared off the bench and found his stroke connecting on a 3 from the left corner. Kareem Welch, who led the league in scoring, fired on a 3 from the same spot on the next possession then stole the inbounds pass for an easy lay-up, going up 45-15 just midway through the second quarter.