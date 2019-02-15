Jefferson Runs Lincoln Out Gym in Brooklyn Boro Semis
As No. 1 Thomas Jefferson welcomed No. 4 Abraham Lincoln to East New York for a semifinal contest in the PSAL AA 2019 Brooklyn Borough tournament, it quickly became apparent the home team would coast to the next round. But Thursday’s game unfolded in a tale of two halves that ultimately caused referees to end the game with time left on the clock.
A dominant start to the game placed the Orange Wave in the driver’s seat quickly and they never looked back as the hammered the Railsplitters 110-63 to advance in the postseason event. It marked the sixth time this season Jefferson has scored in the triple digits — and the second time in as many games.
The blitzing full-court press applied to Lincoln from the tip wreaked havoc for the visiting team as they watched Jefferson build an 11-2 lead less than 3 minutes into the game. Jefferson capitalized on Lincoln’s inability to clean break the press, playing the passing lanes for several fast-break opportunities and extra possessions.
In one sequence, sophomore guard Jaquan Carlos intercepted a pass and broke free for a layup to go ahead 17-6. On the ensuing inbounds, Lincoln struggled to get the ball in cleanly and gave the ball right back to Jefferson, which continued to attack the basket, pushing its lead as wide as 30-6 with 10 seconds in the first quarter. Lincoln guard Tyler Hawkins beat the buzzer on a 3 to make it a 21-point deficit.
Momentum continued to build for the Orange Wave in the second period as Ramsey Saleh appeared off the bench and found his stroke connecting on a 3 from the left corner. Kareem Welch, who led the league in scoring, fired on a 3 from the same spot on the next possession then stole the inbounds pass for an easy lay-up, going up 45-15 just midway through the second quarter.
A thunderous putback dunk from Thomas Porter minutes later made the home crowd erupt, eventually taking a 56-25 lead at the break. Following the halftime break, Lincoln displayed a heightened tenacity on both ends of the court — executing better on the offensive end and a lot more physical on the defensive side.
Carlos got in a couple of minor confrontations with Lincoln players throughout the third period but the turning point came in the final stretch. Kevin Tabb threw down a strong And 1 dunk over a Lincoln defender to again erupt the home crowd, this time with 5:43 left and free throw made the score 91-49.
Minutes later, Porter broke free on a fast break and finished an uncontested dunk and that apparently was enough for the Lincoln coaching staff. On the next Jefferson possession Lincoln head coach David Leon signaled to his players to intentionally foul and his players obliged with one player charging at the ball carrier, similar to a football tackle.
AS both teams ran to the spot of the foul and tempers flared — school safety agents in attendance were quickly able to de-escalate things on the court before things could become physical. The Jefferson coaching staff seemed utterly confused and surprised while the Lincoln staff stood aligned at half court as the referees deliberated for a few minutes before ultimately calling for the game early and clearing the gym.
The two dunkers, Porter and Tabb, each scored a team-high 25 points while Welch had 24 and Carlos added 17. Jefferson will face No. 2 South Shore on Saturday in York College at 2 p.m. The two schools split the regular season series 1-1 with each team protecting home court.