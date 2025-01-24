Jefferson Jumps Past Eagle

We saw Thomas Jefferson take down Eagle Academy Brooklyn at their home court in a big way. The Eagles have recovered and appear to be contenders for the PSAL championship. However, Jefferson poses an obstacle to Eagle’s objectives. Although they sought retribution on their home court, the Wave had alternative intentions.
The first bucket was from 6’7” W Jeremiah Jacobs (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ‘25). Jefferson missed, and the Eagle scored again. Then 6’5” PG Jahda Swann (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘26) went on a crazy 7-0 run. His slam woke up the gym, the Eagles answered with a hoop, and Jefferson missed. 5’10” PG Amir Dockery (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’27 ) made two free throws and found a teammate for another bucket. Swann buried a three, and Jacobs made free throws. Jefferson threw it away, the Eagles scored, and the Wave answered. Dockery found a big for two, and Swann hit a shot. The Eagles threw it away. Swann finished a tough hoop plus got fouled but missed the freebie.
Eagle had a little run featuring Jacobs's buckets to end the first quarter. Jeff made two free throws, and Dockery found a cutter for a bucket. The Wave missed, Eagle hit a three and got an easy two from Jacobs. Dockery scored off a miss, Jefferson hit a three, and Jacobs got another bucket forcing a Wave timeout. They drew a foul, hit two, got a stop then 6'0” PG Connor Sprattley (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘25 ) went 1/2 at the line. Jacobs scored inside, missed the extra basket, and Jefferson got a hoop. Sprattley scored off a steal, and the Eagles answered. Sprattley added two more free throws.
The Eagles missed, Sprattley hit a three, and Jefferson added a free throw. The Eagles connected on a triple, and Jefferson missed. The Eagles hit two free throws, but Sprattley hit a deep three. Eagle BK turned it over, and Sprattley went 1/2. The Eagles got a hoop, but Swann answered for the Orange Wave, the Eagles led 41-40 at the half.
Sprattley hit all three free throws, and the Eagles scored. Swann knocked down a three, and Sprattley got a steal. He then made both after getting fouled. The Eagles rallied with an 8-0 run featuring two of Dockery's buckets. Swann added two, and the Eagles missed two free throws. Swann buried a three on the move.
Jefferson fouled Eagle, and they went 1/2. The Wave scored, and Jacobs answered. Jefferson added a free throw then Swann stole the pass for a monster slam. The Eagles missed, and Sprattley scored. Dockery found a teammate for three to end the third quarter. Thomas Jefferson led by three, and Swann knocked down a triple. The Eagles missed, and Jefferson added a free throw. The Eagles missed again and Sprattley made a pair. Jacobs found the other big for two, and Swann made two free throws. Jacobs scored but Swann was right there to answer. Jacobs added two free throws, and Sprattley hit a shot. He found a teammate for three then the Eagles added two free throws.
Sprattley and Dockery traded free throws, and Swann got loose for two. The Eagles went 1/2 from the line and then scored after a Jefferson turnover. Dockery got another hoop, and Jefferson went 1/2 at the line. The Eagles missed and Sprattley could only make 1/2. They traded free throws as the refs slowed down any flow this game had in the fourth quarter. The Eagles ran out of time and ended up going down 85-75.
Swann dropped a ridiculous 35 points including dunks and blocks while Sprattley added an easy 26 points. Jacobs who’s headed to Sacred Heart had 18 points while Dockery added 14 points for the Eagles. Jefferson maintains the No. 1 seed and has won the first two rounds of this potential championship matchup. We can’t wait for the next time these two titans meet up.