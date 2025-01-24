Jefferson Jumps Past Eagle

We saw Thomas Jefferson take down Eagle Academy Brooklyn at their home court in a big way. The Eagles have recovered and appear to be contenders for the PSAL championship. However, Jefferson poses an obstacle to Eagle’s objectives. Although they sought retribution on their home court, the Wave had alternative intentions.

The first bucket was from 6’7” W Jeremiah Jacobs (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ‘25). Jefferson missed, and the Eagle scored again. Then 6’5” PG Jahda Swann (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘26) went on a crazy 7-0 run. His slam woke up the gym, the Eagles answered with a hoop, and Jefferson missed. 5’10” PG Amir Dockery (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’27 ) made two free throws and found a teammate for another bucket. Swann buried a three, and Jacobs made free throws. Jefferson threw it away, the Eagles scored, and the Wave answered. Dockery found a big for two, and Swann hit a shot. The Eagles threw it away. Swann finished a tough hoop plus got fouled but missed the freebie.

Eagle had a little run featuring Jacobs's buckets to end the first quarter. Jeff made two free throws, and Dockery found a cutter for a bucket. The Wave missed, Eagle hit a three and got an easy two from Jacobs. Dockery scored off a miss, Jefferson hit a three, and Jacobs got another bucket forcing a Wave timeout. They drew a foul, hit two, got a stop then 6'0” PG Connor Sprattley (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘25 ) went 1/2 at the line. Jacobs scored inside, missed the extra basket, and Jefferson got a hoop. Sprattley scored off a steal, and the Eagles answered. Sprattley added two more free throws.

The Eagles missed, Sprattley hit a three, and Jefferson added a free throw. The Eagles connected on a triple, and Jefferson missed. The Eagles hit two free throws, but Sprattley hit a deep three. Eagle BK turned it over, and Sprattley went 1/2. The Eagles got a hoop, but Swann answered for the Orange Wave, the Eagles led 41-40 at the half.