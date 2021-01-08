Jay Woodard: A name to know
Last season Wings Academy was able to recapture the Borough championship over their rivals Eagle Academy. One of the main reasons Wings was able to get back on top was standout 6”7 Senior Guard Jay...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news