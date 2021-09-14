Jaquan Sanders makes it official

Keeping with the theme of prioritizing local talent, St. John’s has now secured a commitment from three-star Class of 2022 guard Jaquan Sanders. A high level shot maker who averaged 19 points, seven assists and four boards for Our Savior Lutheran as a junior during the 2020-21 campaign, Sanders brings a stout reputation as a high scoring guard with a heady facilitating aptitude as well.

At OSL, Sanders circumvented the pitfalls of a murky Covid situation in New York by playing a full slate of games out of state and on the prestigious Grind Session Circuit.

The Grind Session is an elite high school circuit which constantly features a slew of the country’s traditional powers. Sanders, who has started for high wired head coach Pete Wehye at OSL since he was a spindly freshman, had multiple games of six 3-pointers or more last season.

During the Grind Session Bubble event in Arizona last year, Sanders put together a performance of 18 points and 11 assists. He authored a 31-point scoring spree en route to a win over the Balboa School of San Diego, Calif. Sanders’ ability to quarterback a team was evident as he led OSL to a victory over Southern California Institute of Sport, as he doled out a game best 16 assists.

Instrumental in recruiting Sanders, who is the younger brother of former (now defunct) Rice HS star Jermaine Sanders (who played at Cincinnati with fellow New York native Sean Kilpatrick) has been SJU assistant Von Macon.

SJU has significant Our Savior Lutheran representation with the lone returning rotation players from last year, electrifying point guard Posh Alexander and poised 6-foot-4, 235-pound guard Dylan Wusu. Both players are sophomores.

SJU continues to keep the OSL pipeline intact, as they are currently recruiting 2022 prospects 7-foot Center Silas Sunday and 6-foot-6 wing Sidiku Ibine Ayo.

Highly prioritized by SJU from the start, Sanders chose the Johnnies over the likes of Seton Hall, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Kansas State, and others.



