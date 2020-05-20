Jaquan Carlos moves full speed ahead
When it comes to high school basketball in New York City, no guard is tougher than 6’0”guard Jaquan Carlos ‘21. Over the past three seasons, the rising senior averaged 25 points per game. “He has 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news