January's Upcoming Must-See Tournaments
It may be a new decade but basketball never sleeps. Aside for the regular season games, here are some local tournaments worth checking out .
A very limited amount of tickets will be back on sale tomorrow. 10am - 5pm at the Westchester County Center or until sold out!! Do not miss out - over 3,000 fans! @southshoreboys Vs. @CardinalHayes and @IonaPrepBBall Vs. @step_basketball in the 3rd Annual Crusader Classic! pic.twitter.com/hks5wBstbD— Stepinac Basketball (@step_basketball) January 2, 2020
December 27, 2019
December 30, 2019
Jan 5th Blue Chip Showcase 📍Marist HS @StRaymondRavens @knoxschool Wings Academy pic.twitter.com/k2RhkGXU67— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) January 1, 2020
BK Post Invitational Schedule! Key players to watch list coming soon! Colleges You Will Find A Diamond in the Ruff @lucky_brannon Promise You pic.twitter.com/RTyWkoXTiM— BK Post Invitational (@lucky_brannon) December 26, 2019
Long Island, the event you have been waiting for!. @NYCHoops @TheMikeLibert @LuHiBasketball @overtime @Ballislife @NYCHoopsnball @SLAM_HS @RealiLuvBBall @daves_joint pic.twitter.com/4RD35SqYGL— Gary Charles (@GeeCharles24) December 31, 2019