The offseason allows many players to shine and get national attention. We love seeing the local talent take their momentum from the season onto the AAU circuit. While some seize the opportunity even fewer actually capitalize on the success.

In our roundups 6’5” SG Jake Sussberg (Scarsdale ‘25) has gone from no name, to surprise to a bonafide D1 prospect. His rise happened very quickly in the world’s eyes but a ton of hard work and preparation took place behind the scenes. We know his High School Head Coach Joe Amelio thinks the world of this kid and believes he can make an immediate impact. He’s not wrong especially if you’ve seen him on the court over the past few months.

His effort for the Wiz Kids has been spectacular which has opened several new doors for him. While Sussberg has been getting new offers weekly the race is all over. We said he would be a lock for the Ivy or Patriot league and we were right. The rising Senior has announced he has committed to Princeton. He has the grades, the shot making ability, the basketball IQ, a great work ethic and is an A+ kid off the court.

The Tigers were in the mix but we had no idea they were ahead of the pack. His coach told us everything happened quickly and quietly kind of how they planned it. Sussberg chose Princeton over Cornell, Columbia, Kent State, NJIT and StonyBrook. We love this fit for Sussberg and can’t wait to see him maximize this tremendous opportunity.



