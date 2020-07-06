 NYCHoops - Ivy Looks for Schenectady Wing
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ivy Looks for Schenectady Wing

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

Another high school season being cut short is the common thread that knots the entire state of New York together. After winning the Section II Class A Championship, 6’6” MVP G/F Alexander Barnhill ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}