News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 16:35:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

It’s the Ivy League for Staten Island Star

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

Liam Murphy ’20 has been one the most prolific scorers in the CHSAA and the go-to-guy for the St. Peter’s Eagles. In November, the small forward made his college choice without much fanfare but we ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}