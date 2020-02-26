It’s the Ivy League for Staten Island Star
Liam Murphy ’20 has been one the most prolific scorers in the CHSAA and the go-to-guy for the St. Peter’s Eagles. In November, the small forward made his college choice without much fanfare but we ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news