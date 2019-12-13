BROOKLYN, NY – This was a heated rivalry between two of Kings County’s finest teams. However, for years, one team dominated undefeated against the other. Would Thursday evening’s match-up between these two titans yield the same result?

A definitive 92 – 66 demolition of #8 ranked South Shore by #2 Brooklyn Collegiate answered that question.“This is actually our first time beating them under my tenure,” said Brooklyn Collegiate Lion's sixth year head coach Malcolm Connor. “We’d always get close but they’d pull away or something.”

Connor said his team said they were tired of always losing to South Shore. “The guys wanted it” Nobody wanted it more than the engine that make the Lions roar, senior point guard Majesty Johnson ‘20. “Since my freshman year we hadn’t beaten them so in my senior year we had to go out with a bang.”

The Vikings strategy was simple. Smother Johnson full court stick to him like glue and make the other players on the team beat them but Brooklyn Collegiate countered by showing that they had the depth shut down that plan. With early scoring from Tahron Allen ‘21 along with knock down perimeter shooting from Kareem Butler ‘20 along transition dunks and buckets from Amahrie Simpkins ‘20.