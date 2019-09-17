iS8/Nike Top Performers (9/16)
SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, NY- Sunday was our first chance to check out the action at the new season of the iS8 Nike/Fall Classic. Held at the Metro Queens Boys & Girls Club, the play and the action from...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news