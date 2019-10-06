SOUTH JAMAICA, NY - This is the last week of pool play in the 2019 IS8/Nike Tip-off Classic. Here is a recap of a few of the games played at iS8/Nike Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Mount Vernon was able to outlast Roads to Riches in their matchup. The game was close in the first quarter with Mount Vernon only leading 10-9. The game had started late because Roads to Riches weren’t at the gym at the start. After a few minutes of Mount Vernon shooting by themselves in the gym, they opposition arrived. However, it was only 5 kids to start. Eventually, a few more players arrived midway through the 2nd quarter. It wasn’t enough, because Mount Vernon was able to control the period and went into halftime leading 34-25.

The leading scorer for the winners was Irv Patrick with 18 points. Also spearheading the offense was Xavier Rulliaro who finished with 17 points. Those two players and the rest of Mount Vernon built up a double-digit lead in the 2nd half and held off a strong comeback attempt by Roads to Riches.

Maurice Odum of Roads to Riches hit a 3 pointer late to cut Mt. Vernon’s lead to 54-52, but after a Mt. Vernon turnover, had his next three-point attempt blocked by a Mt. Vernon defender. After that, Mt. Vernon held on by getting stops and making free throws.

Odum let Road to Riches with a game high 19 points, while Ibrahim Wattara added 17 for the losers.