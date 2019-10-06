iS8/Nike Pool Play Wraps Up
SOUTH JAMAICA, NY - This is the last week of pool play in the 2019 IS8/Nike Tip-off Classic. Here is a recap of a few of the games played at iS8/Nike Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Mount Vernon Drives-By Roads to Riches, 58 - 54
Mount Vernon was able to outlast Roads to Riches in their matchup. The game was close in the first quarter with Mount Vernon only leading 10-9. The game had started late because Roads to Riches weren’t at the gym at the start. After a few minutes of Mount Vernon shooting by themselves in the gym, they opposition arrived. However, it was only 5 kids to start. Eventually, a few more players arrived midway through the 2nd quarter. It wasn’t enough, because Mount Vernon was able to control the period and went into halftime leading 34-25.
The leading scorer for the winners was Irv Patrick with 18 points. Also spearheading the offense was Xavier Rulliaro who finished with 17 points. Those two players and the rest of Mount Vernon built up a double-digit lead in the 2nd half and held off a strong comeback attempt by Roads to Riches.
Maurice Odum of Roads to Riches hit a 3 pointer late to cut Mt. Vernon’s lead to 54-52, but after a Mt. Vernon turnover, had his next three-point attempt blocked by a Mt. Vernon defender. After that, Mt. Vernon held on by getting stops and making free throws.
Odum let Road to Riches with a game high 19 points, while Ibrahim Wattara added 17 for the losers.
Beacon Elite Knock Down Shooting Stars, 84 - 65
This game was competitive early in the contest. Both teams were going up and down the court and knocking down perimeter jumpers. There was a good flow to the game in the 2nd quarter, but it only lasted for a little while.
This was a battle of the backcourts with Beacon’s backcourt eventually outlasting and outplaying the Shooting Stars. William Lee played and exceptional game, showing off a solid jumper and attacking the basket for several lay-ups. He was outstanding with a game high 34 points for Beacon.
His backcourt mate Jose Cuelo was just as impressive, he just didn’t score as many points. Cuelo knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers off the dribble that looked official. After a while Cuelo stopped attacking the way he did early in the game because of Lee’s aggressiveness, so he didn’t score as many points. He still finished with a nice total of 22 for the game.
Zakai Zeigler was the guard who was battling on the other side of the court for Shooting Stars. He finished with a team high 28 points for his team but was ejected late for cursing after getting knocked to the ground on a drive to the basket. He felt he should’ve got a call but said the magic words that allowed the referee to strongly encourage him to leave the game.
NYC Finest Desecrates Trinity Catholic, 77 - 47
NYC Finest destroyed Trinity Catholic in the second half. It was close in the first half, but no contest after the break. Amadou Diallo and Tyshawn Trail were the top players in the game for NYC Finest with 25 and 18 points respectively.