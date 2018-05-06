SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – On Saturday, the 2018 iS8/Nike Spring H.S. Classic got back underway after a hiatus due to the April Live Period. NYCHoops.net was on hand to check out three of the more intriguing games.

SEAN BELL OUTLASTS LPAC, 89 – 82

Tyson Walker, Quaran McPherson & Cliff Omoruyi M. Wingate

The Sean Bell Allstars are out of retirement, back and ready for action but a feisty LPAC squad gave them a hard way to go in their return. Sustained offense from Donta Walker gave LPAC a fighting chance but Sekou Sylla (South Shore ’18) and 6’10” Cliff Omoruyi (Queen of Peace HS ’20) powered Sean Bell through the first half giving them a 36 – 29 half time lead. Walker was firing on all cylinders in the second half as well but a collective effort by Tyson Walker (Christ the King ’18) and Quaran McPherson (Christ the King HS ’20) along with help from Darius Lee (St. Raymond ’18) put Sean Bell over the top. Sylla and Omoruyi led the way for Sean Bell with Walker and McPherson contributing 16 points and 10 points respectively. Walker was high man for LPAC with 31 points

D1 STARS BEAT BACK 1-STOP, 86 – 76

John Kuminga & Joel Ntambwe M. Wingate

The game between these two team was an anomaly for the iS8. It was the first time that sets of twins played against each other. The D1 Stars touted Hassan and Fousseyni Drame (Our Savior New American ’19) while 1-Stop featured Julian and Justin Champagnie (Bishop Loughlin ’19). In the first half the Drame twins powered the D1-Stars with 6’8” UNLV bound Joel Ntambwe (Aspire Academy ’19) and his high flying 6’7” younger brother John Kuminga (Huntington Prep ’21) taking up the rear. Down 36 – 27 at the half, 1-Stop tried to make a run as Justin Champagnie got activated along with Ryan Myers (Christ the King ’19). With 2:45 left in regulation, D1 only maintained a 2-point advantage but Kuminga and his older brother closed the show with help from Fousseyni Drame. Kuminga led the D1-Stars with 21 points with Fousseyni and Ntambwe adding 20 points and 13 points respectively. Justin Champagnie paced 1-Stop with a game high 27 points.

TEAM LONG ISLAND TAKE 2 THE RACK, 77 – 51

M. Wingate