SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – On Saturday, the iS8/Nike Spring H.S. Classic playoffs got underway and as promised by its commissioner Pete Edwards, stars were born, and impostors got exposed. The action was intense with four games scheduled to take place. The level of talent both homegrown and flown in improved exponentially over the pool play basketball. Here are the first-round recaps.

Road to Riches Travel Past Vikings Basketball Club, 72 – 68

DaShawn Davis M. Wingate

It was a competitive matchup from start to finish as the Vikings BBall Club, a team which featured players from the Federation T.O.C. runner-up, South Shore H.S. Baskets by Femi Odukale ‘19 and Kadary Richmond ‘19 kept the Brooklyn squad in the hunt. Road to Riches countered in the first half with a strong effort from Michael Rivera (Next Level Prep ’18) and Kouma Bernard (Redemption Christian Academy ’19). With 2:23 left in regulation, the game was tied at 64 but a solid second half by Dashawn Davis (Our Savior Lutheran’19) and a clutch bucket by Kouma allowed Road to Riches to close out the Vikings with a 4-point edge. Davis led Road to Riches with 18 points with Bernard adding 12 points. Richmond paced the Vikings Basketball Club with a game high 21 points. Road to Riches takes on Above & Beyond on Sunday ay 1:45pm at the Boys & Girls Club

Sean Bell All-Star Advance as LVBR Beasts Forfeits

Perhaps Coach Rah came too prepared to face off against LVBR as he flew in Nova bound Eric Dixon ’19 and McDonald’s All-American and LSU bound Javonte Smart ‘18 to add to his already potent roster. The Sean Bell All-Stars advance past the no-show Beasts and lie in wait to take on Team Long Island on Sunday at 11:15am at the Boys & Girls Club.

Northeast Basketball Club Smash SE Stars, 95 – 73

Naz Reid & Aidan Igiehon M. Wingate

An undersized and undermanned SE Stars were like lambs heading to slaughter against a high-octane NE B’ball club that featured a starting five of St. John’s bound Marcellus Earlington, LSU commit Nazeron Reid, Rutgers commit Ron Harper, Jr. along with Ohio State commit, Luther Muhammed and rivals.com 5-star Aidan Igiehon. With Harper draining threes from the perimeter and Reid and Igiehon seemingly bending the rim with successive earth shattering dunks, the NE Basketball Club moved out front by 22 points by halftime and never looked back. The SE Stars did receive an impressive second half spark from Will Kondrat (Our Savior Lutheran ’19) and Justin Forest (Campus Magnet ’18) but unfortunately, they were alone on an island unsuccessfully trying to fend off a pack of hungry wolves. SE Stars match their opponents in the second half, but a porous defense prevented them from gaining any ground. The result was a 22-point loss. Earlington and Harper paced the Northeast Basketball Club with 16 points apiece with Reid and Igiehon contributing 12 points and 8 points respectively. Kondrat was high man for SE Stars with a game high 23 points. The Northeast Basketball Club faces off against the Beacon Elite at 12:30 pm on Sunday at the Boys & Girls Club.

2GZ survives and advances over D1 Stars, 90 – 86

Christian Brown, K.C. Ndefo & Moses Brown M. Wingate