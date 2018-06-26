In 2009, NYCHoops.net wrote an article (Will iHoops takeover youth basketball) in which, iHoops, a collaboration between the NCAA and the NBA was attempting to monopolize AAU/Grassroots basketball. Nine years later, a variation on that theme has emerged that again threatens to end the impact of AAU/Grassroots basketball as we know it.

After the recent college scandal and FBI investigation that allegedly involved payoffs by college coaches and shoe companies to student-athletes and/or their parents, there was outrage and an abundance of bad press. As a result, the Commission on College Basketball (CCB), chaired by Condoleezza Rice was formed to investigate and offer solutions.

One proposed solution is to reduce the influence of AAU/Grassroots programs and their coaches and shift that power back to high school coaches. The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) is expected to make recommendations to the CCB do just that.