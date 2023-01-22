The No. 70 prospect in the 2024 class, New York-based wing Dwayne Pierce is headed to the midwest to play for Iowa State. Pierce’s commitment represents continued momentum for a re-energized Cyclones program that seems to be trending upward. Below, Rivals talks to Pierce about his decision and has a closer look at what ISU is getting.





IN HIS WORDS:

ON WHY HE CHOOSE IOWA STATE

"It was mostly about the coaching staff. They are very flexible. Everyone on their team is their own player and versatile and they find ways to get them involved, They play a free, open style and let their guys play how they play."

ON HOW HE FITS WITH THE CYCLONES' SYSTEM

"They want me to plat the 1 because i’m a big guard. They see me as at my best with the ball in my hand. They think I’m best when I am on the ball and getting everyone involved."

ON HIS VISIT TO AMES

"The atmosphere was great. “No matter where I went, the environment was great. Like, when I went to the arena even for the shoot-around, it was fun. Everyone is always together and having fun. There’s never a dull moment at Iowa State.”





WHAT IOWA STATE IS GETTING

One of the most physical wings in the Northeast, Pierce’s calling card is his strong build and ability to get downhill quickly and aggressively. He’s a sure finisher in traffic, possesses the athleticism to play above the rim and absorbs contact well at the rack. He’s a slasher by definition and while he’s known as a scorer, he’s also got a knack for finding his open teammates when he gets into the paint and defenses collapse. Pierce is a well above-average ball handler and a serviceable shooter from deep when he’s going well, which helps him keep defenders honest on the perimeter. He has the body to be a prolific rebounder and could become one down the road if motivated. He has some versatility on both ends of the floor, as he retains some impressive quickness for his size.