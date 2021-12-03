Iona Prep vs Monsignor Scanlon

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - On Friday evening, Monsignor Scanlon traveled to take on Iona Prep. This game was a goodie, that involved both teams trading blows and momentum throughout.

Scanlon got out to an early 10-point lead on Iona Prep, with transition and second chance points. Iona prep stormed back late in the second quarter with a run led by the 1,2 punches of AJ Rodriguez and R.J. Greene. After a hard fought first half by both teams, the score was 28-32, Scanlan.