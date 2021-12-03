 NYCHoops - Iona Prep vs Monsignor Scanlon
Iona Prep vs Monsignor Scanlon

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - On Friday evening, Monsignor Scanlon traveled to take on Iona Prep. This game was a goodie, that involved both teams trading blows and momentum throughout.

Scanlon got out to an early 10-point lead on Iona Prep, with transition and second chance points. Iona prep stormed back late in the second quarter with a run led by the 1,2 punches of AJ Rodriguez and R.J. Greene. After a hard fought first half by both teams, the score was 28-32, Scanlan.

Second half

Intensity picked up from the start of the second half , with a similar theme as the first, Scanlon making a run and Iona Prep storming back with the answer . At the end of three quarters, the score was Scanlon 45 , Iona Prep 40 .

Early in the 4th quarter it looked like Scanlon was going to pull away, but Iona Prep once again showed their resilience . 2 minutes left in the game, 56-52. Down the stretch Scanlon did an outstanding job of slowing the game down and displaying patience on offense.

Final Score : Scanlon 55, Iona Prep 50.   

