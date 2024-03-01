The Iona Prep HS Gaels came into the Intersectional matchup as the No. 5 seed, and the Xaverian HS Clippers the No. 4 seed. The game was held at St. Francis Prep HS and the Gaels came out firing. Iona Prep led 14-7 after a strong start from 6’4” G Dillon Callahan (Iona Prep HS, NY ’27).

The Clippers got a big and1 from 6’5” F Brandon Margolin (Xaverian HS, NY ’25). Iona hit two free throw, 6’6” SG Lucas Morillo (Iona Prep HS, NY ’25) hit two more and Callahan scored. Margolin split a pair at the line, Morillo scored, and Xaverian missed. Callahan drew a shooting foul. He made them both giving his Iona Prep squad 24-11 lead at the 5 minute mark of the second quarter. Xaverian scored off a putback, and Iona turned it over. The Clippers hit a free throw but Callahan got another bucket.

Xaverian buried a three, and Morillo split a pair at the line. The Clippers hit another three but the Gaels got an inside hoop from their big before the half. Iona hit a jumper, Margolin scored inside, and the Gaels hit a triple. Xaverian missed and Morillo scored.

Clipper's 5’11” PG Jayden Hall (Xaverian HS, NY ’25) canned a deep three, and the Gaels hit a three. Xaverian responded with a three but Iona scored again. The Gaels had beautiful ball movement for a layup, Xaverian seemed frustrated and their Head Coach called a timeout.