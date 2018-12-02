FLUSHING, NY – The new look Iona Prep Gaels started their season visiting a tough Holy Cross squad. “It’s a completely new team,” said Gaels head Coach Steve Alvarado. “No returning experience whatsoever.”

Through it all, a determined Iona Prep banded together and held off a seasoned Knights team that also hoped to get its season started with a win. Paced by key baskets from 6’3” Will Rubin ‘19, the Gaels started its regular season with r a 56 – 53 win.

Powered by interior scoring from 6’6” Sean Flynn ‘19 and perimeter work from 6’2” Elijah Perry ‘19 and 6’2” Shemar Franklin ‘19, the Knights led by five points after the first quarter. Rubin stepped up offensively and on the boards in the second quarter, erasing Holy Cross's advantage with 5:10 left in the half. A putback by senior lifted the Gaels to a 23 – 21 halftime lead.

Coach Alvarado noted that Rubin didn’t get a chance to show his wears last season due to a foot injury but is coming into his senior year with a vengeance. “[Last season] we could’ve used his perimeter shooting but he had a tremendous summer and fall and [it shows].”

Alvarado’s strategy for Iona Prep was to shadow the Knights main shooters and play the passing angles. “To close out, under control and always be in help on the weak side.”