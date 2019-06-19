Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy guard Hassan Diarra has made major strides as a player and it's showing in his recruitment. The rising senior was a three-star guard and the no. 147 player in the 2020 Rivals150 less than a month ago.

Now he's the no. 71 player in the rankings and a four-star guard, with a growing offer list that features schools like Georgia, Indiana, and Texas Tech.

