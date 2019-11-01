Brad Underwood and Illinois wanted to be sure to land a point guard from the class and the Illini scored with one of the very best on Friday when Andre Curbelo announced that he will wear the orange and blue in college.

A 6-footer from Puerto Rico who has starred at Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran and during the summer with the New York Jayhawks, Curbelo loved everything about the Illini.

“My connection with the players, the campus , the fans, my relationship with coach Underwood," Curbelo told Rivals.com about why he picked Illinois. "How the staff develops their players, the culture and a chance to get a great education from a great academic school.”

