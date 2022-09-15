The Rivals150 for 2024 is set to refresh next week and the changes that come with a rankings update are afoot. With the new list set to release on Sept. 20, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy peeks ahead with a look at five unranked prospects set to debut when the Rivals150 gets its shakeup.



Why he’ll crack the rankings: The son of Purdue great Glenn Robinson, Harris popped off the page playing for the Atlanta Celtics at this year's adidas 3SSB championship event. A strong, big-bodied combo guard, Harris gets to his spots with ease and scores at all three levels. He’s well versed in using his strength on both ends of the floor and rebounds well positionally. He finishes well through contact and routinely finds himself on the free-throw line. Recruitment: Purdue is already heavily involved with Harris, but the Boilermakers are no lock to land his pledge. Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss are also in the mix to differing extents. Expect Harris’ offer list to grow in the coming year.

*****

Why he’ll crack the rankings: The 6-foot-4 Bethea is known as a prolific long-range shooter and proved it while shooting 46 percent from three-point range for Team Final at Peach Jam. His reputation as a sniper is well earned, but he proved he’s more than some specialist playing for his Pennsylvania-based squad Archbishop Wood High School at this year’s Philly Live event. He still needs to develop from an offensive versatility standpoint, but he’s shown signs of being able to take defenders off the bounce and finish at the rack. He plays with a high basketball IQ and rarely makes poor decisions with the ball in his hands. Recruitment: Villanova, St. John’s, Penn State, UCLA, VCU and Mississippi State have all offered Bethea. It’s much too early to try to handicap the race to land his pledge, as his offer list is sure to continue its rapid expansion.

*****

Why he’ll crack the rankings: A versatile forward that handles the ball well enough to play the three but has the strength to play the four, Reid has shined in both roles this year. He shoots the ball well enough to deep defenders honest and leaves his mark on the offensive glass every time he takes the floor. Reid won’t blow anyone away with one specific skill but is well-rounded enough to impact games in different ways, depending on what the situation calls for. A creative passer and versatile defender. It’s hard to find a glaring weakness in Reid’s game even if he isn’t truly elite in one specific area. Today’s game values versatility song all else, and Reid has that in spades. Expect him to make a major splash when the rankings update. Recruitment: Reid has a long list of offers and has taken an unofficial visit to Alabama. Missouri, LSU and Mississippi State are among the other programs involved as things stand.

*****

Why he’ll crack the rankings: Betsy made his mark at this summer's Peach Jam, and the 6-foot-7 wing has continued to build momentum since. The Connecticut-based standout has proven to be one of the better shooters in the 2024 class and comes with the kind of length that isn’t exactly common in prolific long-range threats. He shot 45.2 percent at Peach Jam and showed the ability to create his own shot in the process. His size provides the potential for unlimited defensive versatility and allows him to impact games on the glass. Recruitment: Betsy recently picked up an offer from Indiana, which joined programs such as Rutgers, Xavier, Syracuse, Pitt, UConn and others on the wing’s offer list. Maryland and Arizona have also reached out in recent weeks and are thought to be contemplating offers.

*****