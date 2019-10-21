News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 11:32:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

HS Coach on R.J. Davis Commitment

Stacy Davis
Staff Writer

On Monday, at 9:00am R.J. Davis made his final play in front of family and friends. This fast rising senior hit the road with his New York Renaissance team. He would score in bunches garnering inte...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}