As the boys and girls high school basketball season approaches there are plenty of ways that you can let your voice and opinion be heard. Who’s best team and player? Who’s overrated, underrated or a flash in the pan? Why are so many NY players leaving New York. Tackle all these issues by posting on our new and improved message board forums

NYC Hoopology Forum (Free)

Boys basketball

Strong Island Hoops Forum (Free)

Long Island

G'Ballers (Free)

Everything Girls Basketball

MECCA

The premium spot for NYC Hoops

The Message Boards are where teams can post information about events or if coaches are looking for games