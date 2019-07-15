Hoop Group Summer Jam Fest (Sunday Top Performers)
MANHEIM, PA- Day 2 meant the final day of the Hoop Group Summer Jam Fest and for many of these teams and players it was their last chance to showcase what they could do in front of the Division 1 c...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news