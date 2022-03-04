Holy Trinity Shocks Chaminade in OT; Wins NSCHSAA Title

HEMPSTEAD, NY - The number 1 seed Chaminade Flyers took on the number 2 seed Holy Trinity Titans in the Nassau/Suffolk CHSAA title game at Hofstra Thursday night. While the Flyers took the first quarter a big run by the Titans gave them a 7-point lead at the half. Holy Trinity kept the Flyers away still leading after three, but a tough 7-point 4th quarter allowed Chaminade to tie it up late to send it to overtime. Both teams struggled to find anything in overtime until a late bucket by the Flyers gave them a lead. The Flyers were fouled, in the bonus with under 20 seconds to go when they missed the front end, and the Titans quickly went coast to coast for an and1 layup giving them a 1-point lead and the 51-50 victory. Here’s a full recap.

The game started out with both teams trading empty possessions until 6’4” F Isaiah Shaw-Glen ‘22 knocked down a corner three for Holy Trinity. Chaminade swung the ball around and found 5’11” SG Dave DeBusschere ‘23 who responded with a corner three of his own. Trinity finished a layup, DeBusschere hit a three from almost half court and the Flyers got a steal for a layup. The Titans scored, Chaminade missed but 6” PG Mac Kelly ‘23 finished a put back. Shaw-Glen had a nice finish on the block, DeBusschere hit his third three, Shaw-Glen finished an And1 but missed the free throw then had a big block to end the quarter.

Chaminade leading 13-11 nailed a three but gave up a jumper to 6’3” SG Manu Alford ‘22 who was held scoreless in the first. He connected on another pullup; Kelly answered with a layup off a loose ball then Holy Trinity got an offensive put back. Alford knocked down a 3 taking the lead but Kelly got fouled made the basket but missed the free throw. The teams traded buckets, Alford scored and then Trinity got a huge and1 that had the Chaminade coaching staff outraged. Trinity took a 29-22 lead into halftime.

Chaminade’s leader 6’2” G Greg Cantwell ‘22 had foul trouble in the first and got called for his third early as the Titans converted an and1. Flyers scored a quick layup; Alford came down hit a three and Kelly answered with his own three. Cantwell hit a three to get on the board, Shaw-Glen powered through two defenders to score, and Cantwell put back an offensive rebound to cut it to 4. Chaminade found an easy layup, Titans went 1/2 from the line then got a turnover for a quick layup. Kelly drew a fouled connected on both free three throws, but Shaw-Glen had a brilliant finish to end the quarter with Holy Trinity leading 41-36.

Alford playing a ton of confidence buried a three, Kelly tipped in a put back and then the Flyers stole the ball for a layup. Trinity called a time out up 4 and after a miss Shaw-Glen got a steal then grabbed an offensive rebound and scored. Cantwell came down hit a floater, Trinity turned it over for a layup but got a huge put back by Alford to stay up 4. Chaminade grinded out a score with 2:48 remaining, both teams had empty trips when Kelly pulled up from three missed but was fouled.

The Junior missed all three free throws, Trinity came up empty, Chaminade missed got the rebound for another opportunity. They missed; Alford grabbed rebound but got stripped when Kelly found a big underneath for a layup to tie it with 35 seconds. Holy Trinity was killing clock holding for one when they turned it over with 9 seconds. The Titans used all their spare fouls to get to three seconds when Chaminade inbounded and there was a lot of contact in the final seconds but no shot or call.

The score was 48-48 as overtime began and Holy Trinity’s 2-3 zone was affecting the Flyers offense. Each team had multiple empty possessions when Cantwell finally broke through with a layup. Holy Trinity called a timeout under minute left, missed their look but stripped Cantwell. They couldn’t convert a tough shot, tried to double, and force a turnover but ended up fouling Kelly for a 1/1 opportunity.

Kelly at the line looking to give his team a 4-point lead and redeem himself misses the front end. The Flyers almost stunned let Alford grab the rebound who went coast to coast with under 15 seconds left, jumped into two defenders finished and got fouled. He made the free throw giving them a 51-50 lead, Chaminade advanced the ball and called timeout. They drew up a misdirection play but couldn’t get a shot off giving the Titans their 10th title in school history. Alford was named game MVP with 22 points and Shaw-Glen added 13. Kelly had 15, DeBusschere 9 and Cantwell 9. Holy Trinity’s year continues as they take on upstate powerhouse Canisius at Hofstra next.



