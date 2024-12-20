Hills East Pushes Past North Babylon

The RedHawks are our No. 2 ranked team on Long Island, and they traveled to North Babylon for a league matchup. While Half Hollow Hills HS East is at the top of conference AAA3 the Bulldogs aren’t far behind. Let’s break down this terrific Suffolk County matchup.

HHillsEast captain 6’0” PG Brandon Varlack (Half Hollow Hills HS East, NY ’25) started aggressive, got fouled, split a pair at the line and North Babylon turned it over. Varlack knocked down two more free throws, and the Redhawk’s kept pressing with, 6’0” PG Kameron Quinn (North Babylon HS, NY ‘25) scoring.

Hills East 6’7” F Jordan Cador (Half Hollow Hills HS East, NY ‘25) answered with a bucket but the dogs drew a foul. They split it, and 6’1” SG Jake Walsh (North Babylon HS, NY ‘26) drilled a three. Hills East 6’4” SG Skyler Ellis (Half Hollow Hills HS East, NY ‘26) knocked down a three for the Hawks but Walsh banked one in from the top of the key.

Hills East never got rattled, 6’3” SG Sunjay Sharma (Half Hollow Hills HS East, NY ‘25) connected on a three. Jake Walsh hit another three erupting Bulldog nation. Ellis finished a miss for two. Varlack finished a tough layup after a Bulldog miss, but Quinn responded with a big slam. Jake Walsh hit two free throws. Hills East scored then block North Babylon at the buzzer taking a 17-16 lead after the first quarter.

North Babylon got another three from Jake Walsh, East missed, and the Bulldogs scored. However, the RedHawks answered back. The defense broke down, but North Babylon missed, and Ellis made two free throws. Quinn converted a huge and1, but Ellis buried a three. Quinn knocked down a triple, Jake Walsh hit one too before Ellis went on a 4-0 run. Walsh’s twin brother scored, and Ellis rattled a triple. East stripped North Babylon for two and the Bulldogs turned it over again with Ellis hitting a huge three.