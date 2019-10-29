Class of 2023 Aamir Griffin loss his life playing the game he loved. Saturday evening on a basketball court in Baisley Park Houses in Queens, NY 14-year old Griffin was shot in his neck while shooting hoops.

Griffin was considered a future prospect for Benjamin N. Cardoza HS in Queens, NY.

After hearing of the tragedy Cardozo head coach Ron Naclario spoke with a local news outlet (PIX11) saying, “Aamir Griffin wasn't just a good kid, he was a great kid. It's a tragedy. It's so sad.”

Naclario continued, "Every kid has strengths, every kid has weaknesses. None of his weaknesses was wanting to be a great person, wanting to be a great player, wanting to be a great student, wanting to do what was right for his mother, his father."

The New York Police department are actively questioning people that may be in connection with the shooting, while a search for the shooter continues.