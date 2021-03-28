NYCHoops - High School Madness (Day 1)

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY – The high school basketball season has been all but vacant but on Saturday at the Island Garden there was a significant glimmer of hope as players from some of the top schools participated in a March Madness do-or-die format. The event gave a glimpse of what could've, would've might have been if COVID-19 didn’t gum up the works.

Queens Knights shock Queens Defenders, 50 -45

One game of sweet 16 was a battle for the borough, as the Queens Knights (Fresh Meadow) consisting of players from Holy Cross (Flushing) pulled off the unlikeliest of victories against the Queens Defenders, a team which featured players from Christ the King.

Losing at half by 5 points, paced by a spirited 14-point outing from Ryan Hudson with Malachi Muldrow adding 9 points, the Knights would advance to the elite eight but fell short, losing to Vikings Basketball Club, 41 – 39. Bryce Merchant led the Defenders with 14 points.





Eagle Blue eliminates Share the Ball, 38 – 33

The players from Eagle Academy (Brooklyn), collectively known as Eagle Blue, kept Share the Ball, which highlighted players from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, on its heels for most of the game. Tied at 27 at the midway point, Share the Ball did not fully live up to its namesake as Eagle pulled ahead for the five-point win.

Eric Acker was high man for Eagle Blue with 19 points with Zaire Williams contributing 14 points. No Share the Ball player achieved double digits.





Viking Basketball Club Survives Team NoPo, 46 – 41

NYC versus Long Island weas featured in this sweet 16 match as Team NoPo with players from Northport was the home team against the Vikings BB Club with players from South Shore HS in Brooklyn, NY.

NoPo held its own and even took a three-point advantage in the second half. Ultimately, the Vikings tenacity proved to be too much led by Davin Francis ‘23 with 13 points. NoPo’s high scorer was Patrick Healy who scored a game high 17 points.





Terrier Nation take out Bronx Bombers, 60 – 52

In what was shaping up to be a classic war between CHSAA players, the Terrier Nation with players from St, Francis Prep in Queens faced off against the Bronx Bombers who enlisted players from St. Raymond’s. At the end of the Nation took a 10-point half time lead and held on for an impressive 8-point victory

The Nation was led by Todd Rochelle who scored a team high 22 points. The Bronx Bombers were paced by Dayton-bound Malachi Smith ‘21 who netted a game high 26 points.

In the elite eight rounds, the Terrier Nation advanced defeating the Real Deal (players from W.H.E.E.L.S.),





Orange Killer Bees Sting Team NYC, 59 – 49

The players from Molloy HS in Briarwood, NY were compiled on Team NYC to take on the Orange Killer Bees with players from Thomas Jefferson Campus in Brooklyn. With a play to slay attitude, the Killer Bees tried to swarm Team NYC, but the young Queens squad held its own although ultimately falling short by 10.

Donte Prescott’ 21 was the leading scorer for the Orange with 13 points with Shamel Ponds and Damon Boslich ‘21 adding 12 points apiece. Jhon McCabe netted a game high 17 points for Team NYC.

The Killer Bees advanced to the final four, defeating Team United featuring players from Monsignor Scanlon, 44- 39.





Team Elite edges Cox All-Stars, 52 – 49

It was a game of inches between Team Elite with players from Portledge HS battled against Cox All-Stars with players from Wings Academy in the Bronx. Tied at 24 at the half, Team Elite had a little bit more gas in the tank in the final minutes of the game.

The Portledge HS players was led by Anthony Follett who notched 15 points. Andre Evans led the Cox All-Stars with 13 points.





Sunday’s Final Four

Team Elite vs Terrier Nation

Vikings BB Club vs Orange Killer Bees