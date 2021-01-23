NYCHoops - High School Basketball Set to Make Return to NYS

High risk sports in New York, which include high school basketball, have been on hold since the beginning of 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These guidelines were recently updated by Governor Cuomo and other state officials, allowing these sports to resume games and practices on February 1st, as long as county health officials give the green light.

This is a big win for the high school basketball players of New York, who have spent the early stages of this year coming together to get their season back. With the use of social media, zoom meetings, phone calls and other means of communication, the basketball leagues of New York voiced their opinions on the hold, and came out with the desired result.

Moving forward, this season will have a new look that the New York basketball community has never seen. There will be changes in environment, coaches, players, fans, and recruitment, but the adaptability of each basketball program will directly affect its success.