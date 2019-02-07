High flying NYC forward is “One of the Best”
“Personally, I think George Varmah ’19 is one of the best in the city,” said Thurgood Marshall Academy head coach Abdu Torrence. “He’s come a long way and is a four-year varsity player.”Varmah, at ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news