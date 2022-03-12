Hayes soars past Stepinac for the CHSAA Title

HEMPSTEAD, NY - Friday’s CHSAA Class “AA” Intersectional championship game featured Cardinal Hayes and Archbishop Stepinac at Hofstra University. The Cardinal fans were loud to start the game as their team erupted for 24 points taking a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Hayes maintained their lead through the next two 16 minutes as Stepinac tried desperately to fight back. Unfortunately for the Crusaders it was just not their night as Cardinal Hayes put this to bed early in the fourth winning 79-59. Here’s the full story.

The team both started with empty trips when league MVP 6’8” F Tobe Awaka ‘22 had a monster block but 6’2” PG Samuel Gibbs ‘22 nailed a three to open the scoring. Awaka scored then 5’9” PG DJ Victory ‘22 got loose for a layup to put Hayes up 4-3. 6’6” HG Ian Jackson ‘24 finished a tough bucket to stretch the lead for the Cardinals when 6” PG Danny Carbuccia ‘25 hit a three for his first points of the game. Awaka finished off a putback, Hayes drilled a three, after a quick stop Jackson knocked down a three and Awaka sent a Stepinac shot into the stands.

The Cardinals up 14-6 with 3:29 left kept their run going with an Awaka dunk followed by a Jackson dunk off a Victory steal. Gibbs stopped the bleeding with a bucket, but Awaka stepped out and made a three as Hayes won the first quarter 24-11.

Stepinac got a stop, threw down a dunk but gave up another Awaka three. They did get Awaka to earn his second foul and convert a free throw, but Jackson broke free for a massive slam. Crusaders answered with a quick two then got a basket from Gibbs before Awaka checked back in and immediately scored. Victory found Awaka for a dunk then the following possession he drew a foul and made both free throws.

Stepinac was starting to fade when Carbuccia connected on a three, Jackson finished off a beautiful step through past the defense and Gibbs hit a three to pull the Crusaders closer. The Senior Victory answered with a three, Stepinac got a dunk then Carbuccia hit a tough shot got fouled but missed the free throw. Stepinac missed two more free throws, Jackson drew an and1 but couldn’t convert the free and Carbuccia sprinted to the basket in the final seconds for a layup. Hayes was up 42-30 heading into the locker room.

Stepinac went on a 6-1 run when Awaka scored, Victory went 1/2 from the line then finished a layup plus grabbed an offensive rebound on the following possession and nailed a jumper. Gibbs hit a three and the Crusaders called a quick timeout down 50-39 late in the third. The Cardinals nailed a jumper and got a big stop to stretch their lead to 12 after three quarters.

The intensity was ramped up as the fourth quarter began with a loud crowd as Awaka began the scoring, but Stepinac hit a three. They drew a foul converting both free throws, but Awaka and Jackson scored on back-to-back to trips for Hayes. Gibbs finished a layup; Hayes nailed a three and Jackson broke loose for a layup forcing a Stepinac timeout at the 5:22 mark. The score now 63-46 Jackson slipped past the defense for a massive dunk, Hayes got another quick score before the Crusaders finally got another three to fall.

Victory got a steal for a layup, then after some offensive rebounds a scuffle broke out between two players. Stepinac lost a player, Awaka was ejected and after tempers settled the game went on. They traded buckets and free throws when Hayes missed a 1/1. Gibbs hit back-to-back threes, but the time had run out. The benches emptied as Hayes finished off a 79-59 victory to capture the CHSAA title. Awaka had a double-double featuring 24 points, Jackson had 21 points and a double double including some electrifying highlights plus Victory added 12. Gibbs fought hard with 21 points and Carbuccia chipped in 12.



