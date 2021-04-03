NYCHoops - Harlem point guard transfers

If you’ve been paying attention to college basketball at all this season one trend that’s more popular than ever is the transfer portal. While it was once used for a few unhappy players looking for a new fit it now has become a way for almost any type of player to make a move. We’ve been covering a few local athletes who’ve decided to enter the portal and this article features a name you may remember in point guard Markquis Nowell.

The former Bishop Loughlin standout decided to leave NY his Senior year and attend Nj powerhouse the Patrick School. Nowell a 5”7 fearless scoring point guard capped of his terrific high school career with a commitment to Arkansas Little-Rock.

Nowell started 52 games over the past three seasons averaging over 14 points and 5 assists a game. In 2019-2020 he was selected to the All-Sun Belt team when he averaged over 17 points game and was one of the top guards in the conference.

Despite his success, the Harlem native decided he wanted to pursue a new opportunity. He enters the portal as a veteran guard with good experience and potential. Nowell is extremely competitive, can score from anywhere inside half court and has elite quickness.

Even though the portal is packed with players Kansas State expressed interest in Nowell and the feeling was mutual as he announced on his Instagram Tuesday, he was going to be a Wildcat. Kansas State adds a tremendous player to their program who we expect to be an immediate rotation player with star potential.



