Harlem Native Raises Recruiting Profile
Following a commendable final season at Scotland Campus, Harlem native Halil Barre is beginning to hear from high major programs across the country. A product of the NY Rens AAU program, the 6-foot...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news