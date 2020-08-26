NYCHoops - Harlem native picks SEC school

The three star 6”6 wing has verbally committed to Missouri. Sean Durugordon (Putnam Science Academy) has been one of the hottest prospects this offseason racking up multiple high major offers despite a pandemic. He recently cut his list down to eight schools which included Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Seton Hall, Arizona State, DePaul, VCU and Hofstra.

Last season at Canterbury prep, Durugordon was a star leading his team to a NEPSAC title and really began to transform. The undersized big man started to develop guard skills and morph into a different player.

His 7”1 wingspan, athleticism and motor started to have coaches notice the NY native. Once the decision was made he was going to attend National Champions Putnam Science Academy the offers flooded in. Durugordon became a household name and had schools from all over checking in on his situation.