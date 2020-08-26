NYCHoops - Harlem native picks SEC school

Harlem native picks SEC school
The three star 6”6 wing has verbally committed to Missouri. Sean Durugordon (Putnam Science Academy) has been one of the hottest prospects this offseason racking up multiple high major offers despite a pandemic. He recently cut his list down to eight schools which included Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Seton Hall, Arizona State, DePaul, VCU and Hofstra.
Last season at Canterbury prep, Durugordon was a star leading his team to a NEPSAC title and really began to transform. The undersized big man started to develop guard skills and morph into a different player.
His 7”1 wingspan, athleticism and motor started to have coaches notice the NY native. Once the decision was made he was going to attend National Champions Putnam Science Academy the offers flooded in. Durugordon became a household name and had schools from all over checking in on his situation.
Recently we got the opportunity to watch Durugordon at Spooky Nook with Crown basketball where he didn’t disappoint. The rising senior is consistently getting to his spots and forcing the defense to focus on him. He has a knack for getting defenders off balance especially in the post where he creates contact and gets to the line.
Durugordon’s decision was a tough one as some serious programs especially in the SEC conference were vying for the 4 star. Missouri and Head Coach Cuonzo Martin will have a great opportunity to develop Durugordon who’s a great young man with a bright future.