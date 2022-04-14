Harlem Guard Makes College Commitment
On Monday night, Maurice Odum committed to Division 1 University of the Pacific. Odum, who picked up steam on the recruitment market with Iona head coach Rick Pitino recently visiting West Oaks (FL...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news