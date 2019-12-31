Another year will soon be ending and 2020 beginning. The NYCHoops family wishes you and your family a happy, healthy and prosperous holiday.

With that in mind, we have some special wishes for players, coaches, refs, parents and fans.

To all the players:

May centers always win the opening tip-off and coaches let them run the point at least one time and may your teammates always give you the pass every time you run the floor. To the guards and forwards. May every pass be an assist, every shot be all net (including half court heaves) and every dunk, a facial.

To the coaches:

May your players see the court the way that you do. May every potential tech be interpreted by a ref as appreciation of a job well done. May you win every close game and may your players actually react when you scream at them.

To all the Referees:

May you experience the "Perfect Game" where no parent or fan disagrees with your call.

To all player’s parents:

May your son/daughter start and eventually get a scholarship.

To the fans:

May your favorite team invite you to the locker room to hear your opinion and may every game a team was going to lose go into overtime where your team wins on a buzzer beater. May opposing players hear only your voice in the stands when you yell at them.

To Scorekeepers & timekeepers

May you be more appreciated for doing the best you can.

...and may you continue to look to NYCHoops.net as your source for everything New York High School Basketball.