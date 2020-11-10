NYCHoops - Griffin, Jr. & Chimezie Sign NLI's

White Plains, NY – Stepinac High School and its athletic department are proud to announce that Seniors Adrian Griffin Jr. (AJ) and Malcolm Chimezie will sign their National Letters of Intent (NLI’s) tomorrow, Wednesday November 11th during the early signing period.

Griffin of Ossining will sign with Duke University and Chimezie of Yonkers will sign with Boston University. Both were members of the 2020 New York Archdiocesan Championship team that finished 18-9 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Griffin, the 4 - year member of the Stepinac Crusaders Varsity team and 1,000-point scorer, averaged 17.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game, 2.3 blocks per game and 1.6 steals per game during his junior season. He chose Duke University over 30 other Division 1 offers that he received.

Chimezie, the 3 - year member of the Stepinac team, averaged 10.7 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, and 2.3 blocks per game during his junior season. Malcolm chose Boston University over 20 other Division1 offers that he received.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the annual signing day will not take place in the Stepinac gym where traditionally friends, family, teammates and the media have gathered for the event. Instead, both student athletes will sign their NLI’s at home with their families. The athletic department will publish this news on its respective social media accounts.

Griffin and Chimezie will be the 20th and 21st student-athletes to sign NLI’s out of the Stepinac Basketball program in the last six years.

The three remaining unsigned seniors - Josh Zangerle of Beacon, Jonah Phang of Pelham and Keith Mency II of Edgewater, NJ will make their respective college decisions and sign in the spring of 2021.

Michael O’Donnell, Stepinac Athletic Director, said: “We are very excited for AJ, Malcolm and their families. They have worked very hard to achieve full scholarships to both Duke and Boston University. We congratulate them on all their successes at Stepinac and in the future.”

Patrick Massaroni (Class of ’06), Stepinac Head Basketball Coach, noted: “AJ and Malcolm have worked extremely hard in and out of the classroom to be in the position they are today. Both are All League and All State players who will go on to play at the next level. Signing day is always a special day for our program and school, seeing each student-athlete achieve his dream to play at the next level.”