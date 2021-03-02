Girls: Zoe Mesuch is an electrifying scorer
Zoe Mesuch (Walkill ’25) is an electrifying scorer. In her game against Highland on Friday, Mesuch had 19 points and has led Walkill to an undefeated start to the season. In the first game against ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news