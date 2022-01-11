Girls: Weiss is unstoppable
Over the weekend Long Island got to see a historic performance in Nassau County. 5’10” SG Riley Weiss ‘23 of Hewlett went off for an impressive 53 points in a win over South Side. She is considered...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news