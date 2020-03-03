News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 15:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Visockaite is a versatile forward

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Over the past few years, getting players from the country of Lithuania hasn't been that unique for Long Island Lutheran but getting one in forward Simona Visockaite '21 that is 6'1" and skilled pre...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}