Girls: Versatile guard off to hot start
Cali Chiocchi (Roy C. Ketcham ’22) has been leading her team to some big time wins, including a 61 to 50 win against Carmel on Friday, February 26. Through her first three games, Chiocchi averaged ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news