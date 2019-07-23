News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: USJN 17u Nat'l Championships (Monday's Top Performers)

U67dorsvm9s0usrypzew
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

OXON HILL, MD- For us at NYCHoops.net the play on Monday at the USJN 17u National Championships was our final day to take in the action. Division 1 college coaches can be on hand for another few da...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}