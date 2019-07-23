Girls: USJN 17u Nat'l Championships (Monday's Top Performers)
OXON HILL, MD- For us at NYCHoops.net the play on Monday at the USJN 17u National Championships was our final day to take in the action. Division 1 college coaches can be on hand for another few da...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news