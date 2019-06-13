News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Upstate SF is a pleasant surprise

Jvuq3jvj8qww1v9n31tx
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Coming into the AAU season Ring City Elite head coach and program director Maria Harper wasn't sure of what she would be getting from 6'2" forward Jamie Waldron (Monroe Woodbury '20).She knew that ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}